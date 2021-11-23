Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 4,217 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $3,087,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 79.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 33.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STOK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

NASDAQ STOK opened at $30.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.20. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $89,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $141,531.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $426,683. 51.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

