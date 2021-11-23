Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLFPF. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLFPF opened at $3.51 on Friday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.72.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

