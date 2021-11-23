Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Valentino Dimanno Sells 1,895 Shares

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) Director Valentino Dimanno sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.28, for a total transaction of C$136,970.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,829,117.68.

TSE:STN opened at C$71.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.08. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of C$38.61 and a one year high of C$72.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$60.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a C$76.00 price objective on shares of Stantec and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.00.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

