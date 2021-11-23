Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Valentino Dimanno Sells 1,895 Shares

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) Director Valentino Dimanno sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.28, for a total transaction of C$136,970.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,829,117.68.
TSE:STN opened at C$71.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.08. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of C$38.61 and a one year high of C$72.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 36.21%.
Stantec Company Profile
Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.
