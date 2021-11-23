Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.61. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.59.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.75%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.