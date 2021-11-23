State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 74.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Shares of AJRD opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.45. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.22 and a one year high of $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $545.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 52.80%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.