State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 719.4% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Donaldson by 137.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter worth $139,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 12.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Donaldson in the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson stock opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.67.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

