State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 24,557 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,557 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,257 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 600.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,747,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,125 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 236.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,083,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,575 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 551.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,211,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,257,000 after buying an additional 1,872,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,684,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.59 and a beta of 1.43. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -545.45%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.