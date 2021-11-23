State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 159,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 26,230 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 258,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 47,380 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 324,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 97,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MXL has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

MXL stock opened at $69.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.99. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.46 and a 1-year high of $72.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.12.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $661,018.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield purchased 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $124,893.86. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 107,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,385.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and have sold 103,448 shares valued at $5,259,216. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.