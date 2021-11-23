State Street Corp Acquires 128,926 Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 653,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.66% of Sohu.com worth $12,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOHU. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Sohu.com in the first quarter worth approximately $759,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 30.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 39.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 77,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Sohu.com in the first quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. Institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

SOHU stock opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. Sohu.com Limited has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average is $20.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.99.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SOHU shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.