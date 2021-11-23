State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,465,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.38% of SmileDirectClub worth $12,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 39.6% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 177,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 50,425 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 8,938.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,866,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,133 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 575.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 295,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 251,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 182.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of SDC opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.21. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.60.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SmileDirectClub Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

