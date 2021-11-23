State Street Corp Buys 15,844 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,844 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.92% of SP Plus worth $13,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SP. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,231,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,680,000 after buying an additional 289,748 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 277,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,109,000 after buying an additional 78,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,733,000 after buying an additional 74,644 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 973,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,769,000 after buying an additional 64,080 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

SP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.65. SP Plus Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

SP Plus Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

