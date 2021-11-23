State Street Corp Buys 17,004 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 237,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $12,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 2,509.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $183,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $58.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.38 and a 52-week high of $60.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $783.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.17. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $54.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

