State Street Corp Has $12.45 Million Stock Position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) by 871.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 858,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770,057 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $12,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 19.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RADI opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. Research analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RADI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $273,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $784,350 in the last ninety days. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

