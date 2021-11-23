State Street Corp Has $13.14 Million Stock Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.99% of Carriage Services worth $13,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSV. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Carriage Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 995,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,808,000 after buying an additional 17,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 502,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,580,000 after purchasing an additional 57,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

CSV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.95. The stock has a market cap of $876.56 million, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $53.32.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This is an increase from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.