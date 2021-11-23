State Street Corp Increases Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

State Street Corp lifted its position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $13,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United States Cellular by 3,529.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in United States Cellular in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in United States Cellular in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in United States Cellular by 53.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in United States Cellular by 124.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USM stock opened at $30.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.84. United States Cellular Co. has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $39.96.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $125,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

