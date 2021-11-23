State Street Corp Sells 173,139 Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies were worth $13,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.07). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.42% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.74) EPS. Analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

