Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.50.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.97%.

In related news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,381,560.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,888,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,467,000 after acquiring an additional 152,897 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,307,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,247,000 after purchasing an additional 158,503 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 13.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,101,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,328,000 after purchasing an additional 603,300 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,725,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,988,000 after purchasing an additional 314,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,604,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,978,000 after purchasing an additional 57,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Bancorp (STL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.