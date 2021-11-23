Stifel Nicolaus Raises DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $130.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $126.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential downside of 3.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded down $5.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,793,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,301. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.27 and a 200-day moving average of $112.99.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $4,720,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718 in the last three months. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

