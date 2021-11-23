StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Short Interest Update

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 148,500 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the October 14th total of 122,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In other news, insider Patricia Marie Harrod sold 4,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $300,028.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,267,313. 16.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 34,806 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 360.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the period. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of SNEX opened at $68.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65. StoneX Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.34.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

