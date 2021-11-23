Stonnington Group LLC Decreases Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Stonnington Group LLC cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 47,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total transaction of $16,434,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,273,257 shares of company stock worth $776,652,663. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

NYSE EL opened at $350.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $126.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $231.97 and a one year high of $357.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $326.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.71.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 25.70%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

