Stonnington Group LLC Has $294,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Stonnington Group LLC cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 53.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $441,083,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA opened at $136.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.27. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $135.21 and a 1-year high of $280.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Raymond James cut Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.15.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.