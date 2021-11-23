Stonnington Group LLC Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Stonnington Group LLC lessened its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $272,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $142,945.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,182 shares of company stock worth $5,451,941. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.65. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.18 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

