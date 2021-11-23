Stonnington Group LLC Has $451,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $5,085,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $116.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.19 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.95.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

