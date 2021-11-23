Stonnington Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 40,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $5,515,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 46,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,089,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,832 shares of company stock worth $22,521,442 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

HZNP opened at $105.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $66.41 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.79.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.82.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

