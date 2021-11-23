Stonnington Group LLC Invests $122,000 in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,443,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,423,000 after purchasing an additional 954,106 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,234,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 408,740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 352,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 276.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 477,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 350,154 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 91.55 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 94.17, a current ratio of 94.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 615.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

