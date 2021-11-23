Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Receives $200.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,547. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $137.43 and a 12-month high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sun Communities by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,311,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 233.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,452,000 after buying an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 11,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Sun Communities by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

