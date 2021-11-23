Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot Sells 5,564 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,564 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $290,162.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Michelle Philpot sold 5,204 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $312,292.04.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Michelle Philpot sold 1,618 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $71,855.38.

On Monday, September 20th, Michelle Philpot sold 5,059 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $218,245.26.

On Friday, September 17th, Michelle Philpot sold 396 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $17,447.76.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Michelle Philpot sold 1,262 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $54,644.60.

RUN traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.65. 4,652,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,006,503. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average of $48.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.38 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Sunrun by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $387,208,000 after buying an additional 4,336,069 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,135,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,935 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $337,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in Sunrun by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,542,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,267 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

