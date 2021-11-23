Surevest LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Surevest LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.2% of Surevest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,237 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $84.66. The stock had a trading volume of 72,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,677,881. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.134 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

