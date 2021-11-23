Surevest LLC Buys 2,863 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Surevest LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,968,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,781,000 after buying an additional 409,689 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 656,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,948,000 after acquiring an additional 34,396 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 165,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.80. The company had a trading volume of 16,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,454. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

