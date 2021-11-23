Surevest LLC Grows Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Surevest LLC grew its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,124,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,770,000 after acquiring an additional 350,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Assurant by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,181,000 after buying an additional 111,742 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Assurant by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,761,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,398,000 after buying an additional 155,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Assurant by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,405,000 after buying an additional 102,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Assurant by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,300,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,326,000 after buying an additional 291,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total value of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.34.

Shares of AIZ traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,864. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.64. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.55 and a 1-year high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

