Surevest LLC Grows Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Surevest LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises 1.2% of Surevest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 8.6% during the third quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.91.

NYSE:GD traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,319. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $210.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

