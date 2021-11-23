Surevest LLC Purchases 4,811 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Surevest LLC increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in General Mills by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,315,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,965,000 after buying an additional 2,985,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in General Mills by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,177,000 after buying an additional 2,114,798 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in General Mills by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,920,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,857,000 after buying an additional 1,393,030 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,991,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,342,000 after buying an additional 1,260,425 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

GIS stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.01. The company had a trading volume of 21,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,787. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.81. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.