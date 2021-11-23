SVB Leerink Comments on Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($5.88) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.99) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Shares of VRDN stock opened at $19.62 on Monday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $426.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.23.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 909,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Public F. Frazier acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $2,200,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 129.7% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 454,045 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $14,531,000. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 258.2% in the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 667,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after acquiring an additional 481,269 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 54.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 214,466 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,870,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

