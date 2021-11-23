Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,348,300 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the October 14th total of 1,679,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,696.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SVCBF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Danske upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SVCBF opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $19.40.

Svenska Cellulosa AB engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

