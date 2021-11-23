S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.84% of S&W Seed worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANW. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in S&W Seed by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 24,059 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in S&W Seed by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in S&W Seed by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SANW. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

SANW stock opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $120.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.97. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 30.61% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

