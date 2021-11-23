Swerve Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.08 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Swerve has a total market cap of $8.08 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000902 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Swerve has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swerve alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00047911 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.30 or 0.00235582 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00088938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve (CRYPTO:SWRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 17,810,764 coins and its circulating supply is 15,629,281 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.