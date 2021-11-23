Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.87

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.87 and last traded at $27.32, with a volume of 3720847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.16.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen upgraded Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 123.53%.

In other news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 132,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $3,468,565.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 119,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $3,094,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,639,055 shares of company stock valued at $41,635,259 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Switch by 371.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Switch by 113.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Switch by 46.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Switch by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Switch Company Profile (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

