SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SWK Holdings Corporation, formerly KANA Software, Inc., is focused on seeking, analyzing and evaluating potential acquisition candidates. Until the sale of substantially all its assets, the Company was engaged in providing customer service solutions. The Company is seeking opportunities in the United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SWKH. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of SWK in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised SWK from a d rating to an a rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ SWKH opened at $18.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85. SWK has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The company has a market cap of $231.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.28.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). SWK had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 49.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that SWK will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SWK by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SWK by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in SWK during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SWK during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SWK during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

