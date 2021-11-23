Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,186 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $24,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,347,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,044,000 after buying an additional 567,567 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Syneos Health by 11.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 12.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 34.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 42.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health stock opened at $101.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.38 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.91.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.60.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

