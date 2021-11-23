T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,254,036,000 after acquiring an additional 577,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,686,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,892,654,000 after acquiring an additional 527,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,601,166,000 after acquiring an additional 519,914 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $113.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.74. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.68 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.05.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

