Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.22 Million

Brokerages expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will post $58.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.60 million to $58.65 million. Tactile Systems Technology posted sales of $59.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year sales of $204.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.90 million to $204.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $241.01 million, with estimates ranging from $236.12 million to $249.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

TCMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

TCMD stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.92. 304,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,002. The firm has a market cap of $434.52 million, a PE ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

