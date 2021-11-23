Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Given “Hold” Rating at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their hold rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a market perform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.01.

TSM opened at $124.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.63 and a 200-day moving average of $116.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $96.02 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 37.93%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

