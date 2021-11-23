Tap Market Capitalization Achieves $638,838.68 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Tap has a market capitalization of $638,838.68 and $2,705.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tap has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00047146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.39 or 0.00234940 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007274 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00088408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Tap

XTP is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

