Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has a $55.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $46.20 on Friday. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.86.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,543 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

