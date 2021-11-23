Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 532,700 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the October 14th total of 661,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 626,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08. Tarena International has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.29.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.18 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Tarena International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

