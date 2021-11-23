Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) is Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s 10th Largest Position

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,553 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Target makes up 1.6% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Target were worth $18,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $245.85. 40,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,692. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.66%.

Target announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

