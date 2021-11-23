Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TARS. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

TARS opened at $25.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.88. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.34). Equities analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $147,224.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,221,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,831,038.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,914 shares of company stock worth $889,523 over the last ninety days. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TARS. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,838,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,603,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 686,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,901,000 after buying an additional 234,805 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,927,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,347,000 after buying an additional 153,055 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

