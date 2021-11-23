Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will announce earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the highest is $2.27. Taylor Morrison Home reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 195.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $263,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,157 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.49. 670,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,945. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $34.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.80.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.