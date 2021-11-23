Tecan Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tecan Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the October 14th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Tecan Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from CHF 555 to CHF 595 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of TCHBF stock opened at $639.47 on Tuesday. Tecan Group has a 12-month low of $392.00 and a 12-month high of $645.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $594.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $552.73.

Tecan Group AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the development, production and distribution of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business.

