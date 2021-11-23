Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the October 14th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of TTNDY opened at $110.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.67 and a 200 day moving average of $96.94. Techtronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $113.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Techtronic Industries Company Profile
Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.